Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,708 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,579,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 274,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE UGP opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/ultrapar-participacoes-sa-ugp-position-reduced-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

Ultrapar Participacoes Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.