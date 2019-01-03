United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Financial Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 121,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 155,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $697,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,535.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

UBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of UBNK opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.81. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $18.33.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $57.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

