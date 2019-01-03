United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) VP Sells $526,900.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFCS stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFCS. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

