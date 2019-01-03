United Microelectronics (UMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. CLSA lowered United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $39.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,839,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. OZ Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,893,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 652,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 368,223 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

