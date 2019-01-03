United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Billion

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report sales of $19.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.20 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $18.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $71.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.45 billion to $72.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.04 billion to $76.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 114,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,695. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

