United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.90. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $273,190.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 404.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 113,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 55,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

