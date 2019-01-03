United Technologies Co. (UTX) Short Interest Update

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,642,161 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 12,033,430 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,984,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,179,000 after buying an additional 347,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,751,597,000 after buying an additional 372,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,025,000 after buying an additional 649,983 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

