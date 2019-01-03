Unum Group (UNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Unum Group’s premiums continue to increase, fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and a strong sales volume along with a solid benefits experience. Acquisitions provided an additional boost. Continued rollout of dental product and geographic expansion as acquired dental insurance businesses growing foothold the United States and U.K. are paying off. A steady favorable performance drives sound capital generation and a sturdy financial flexibility, thereby aiding an active capital deployment. The company projects operating earnings to grow between 17% and 23% in 2018. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 witnessed estimates move north in the last 60 days. However, persistent soft results at Closed Block and Corporate segment remain a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

UNM opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

