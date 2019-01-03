Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

