USA Technologies (USAT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USAT. BidaskClub downgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.20. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in USA Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 271,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in USA Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in USA Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in USA Technologies by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,600,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

