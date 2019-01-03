Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) Receives $2.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,005,000 shares of company stock worth $369,400. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Bainco International Investors owned approximately 0.69% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,078. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Valeritas will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

