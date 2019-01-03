Valeritas (VLRX) Shares Up 5.9%

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 3,539,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,035,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLRX shares. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Valeritas in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Valeritas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,005,000 shares of company stock worth $369,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valeritas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) by 730.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Valeritas worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/valeritas-vlrx-shares-up-5-9.html.

About Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.