ValuEngine Downgrades Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

