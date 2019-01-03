ValuEngine Downgrades GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) to Buy

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.73.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.70. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $119.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 17.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,677,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,648,000 after purchasing an additional 253,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 52.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 214.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the third quarter valued at about $19,841,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

