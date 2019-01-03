ValuEngine Downgrades NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NTDOY stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.14. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts expect that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. American National Insurance Co. TX bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 38.8% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

