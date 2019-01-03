ValuEngine Downgrades Nucor (NUE) to Sell

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

NYSE:NUE opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Nucor’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Nucor by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 47,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 25,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Nucor by 6.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

