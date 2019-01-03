ValuEngine Lowers Baozun (BZUN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BZUN. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.47.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,597. Baozun has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 3.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Baozun had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Baozun by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 824,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,445,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

