ValuEngine Lowers Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.64. 650,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,733. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

