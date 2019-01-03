ValuEngine Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) to Hold

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

PTGX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

