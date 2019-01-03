ValuEngine Lowers SL Green Realty (SLG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp set a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.92.

SLG stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $9,155,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,967 shares of company stock worth $17,427,192. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

