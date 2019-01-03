ValuEngine Upgrades BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to “Hold”

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. 153,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,063. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.