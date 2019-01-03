ValuEngine Upgrades Callaway Golf (ELY) to Hold

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

NYSE:ELY opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

