ValuEngine Upgrades Cancer Genetics (CGIX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGIX. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancer Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of CGIX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,996. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 87.08% and a negative return on equity of 121.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

