ValuEngine Upgrades CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (CWYCY) to Hold

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CHINA RWY CONST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

CWYCY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 131. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.60.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

