ValuEngine Upgrades First Defiance Financial (FDEF) to Sell

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $500.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 188.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

