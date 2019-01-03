ValuEngine Upgrades Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) to “Sell”

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $28.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 90.10% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terry D. Mcnew purchased 3,545 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,756.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 320,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,544.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $10,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 116,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 18.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

