ValuEngine Upgrades Platform Specialty Products (PAH) to “Hold”

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Platform Specialty Products has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, EVP John Edward Capps purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $502,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,419.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 549,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,022,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,269,250 shares of company stock worth $13,810,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter worth $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter worth $176,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

