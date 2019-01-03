ValuEngine Upgrades Trade Desk (TTD) to “Buy”

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $112,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,570.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $2,579,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,114,148. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. FMR LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,770.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,358,000 after purchasing an additional 718,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,884,000 after purchasing an additional 564,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after purchasing an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

