Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 364,435 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 10.38% of Korn/Ferry International worth $289,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 205.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

