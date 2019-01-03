Vanguard Group Inc Has $294.20 Million Holdings in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 8.91% of Ellie Mae worth $294,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth about $379,000.

In other Ellie Mae news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,803.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $163,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,418 shares of company stock worth $423,062. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “negative” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

ELLI opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Ellie Mae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

