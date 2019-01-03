Vanguard Group Inc. Has $676.70 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of OGE Energy worth $676,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

