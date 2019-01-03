Vanguard Group Inc. Has $692.42 Million Holdings in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.61% of Life Storage worth $692,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,652,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,687 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 24.81%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $133,198.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,578.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $471,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,962 shares of company stock worth $1,074,506. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc. Has $692.42 Million Holdings in Life Storage Inc (LSI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/vanguard-group-inc-has-692-42-million-holdings-in-life-storage-inc-lsi.html.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.