VapersCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (VPRC)

VapersCoin (CURRENCY:VPRC) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One VapersCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VapersCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VapersCoin has a market capitalization of $2,402.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of VapersCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VapersCoin

VapersCoin (VPRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2016. VapersCoin’s total supply is 1,635,124,964 coins and its circulating supply is 780,124,964 coins. VapersCoin’s official Twitter account is @vaperscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VapersCoin’s official website is www.vaperscoin.org.

Buying and Selling VapersCoin

VapersCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VapersCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VapersCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VapersCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

