Vectura Group’s (VEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.13 ($1.58).

VEC opened at GBX 78.05 ($1.02) on Thursday. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

