Vericel (VCEL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.36. 943,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 834,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vericel to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Vericel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.24 million, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $262,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,281. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 17.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vericel (VCEL) Stock Price Down 7.7%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/vericel-vcel-stock-price-down-7-7.html.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.