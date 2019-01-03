Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Packer acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Meyer III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.10, for a total value of $573,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,272,012.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 300 shares of company stock valued at $186,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $566.32 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $877.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 126.45% and a net margin of 130.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

