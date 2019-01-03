Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $219,000 in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 360.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $149,784. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.70.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

