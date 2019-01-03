Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Raised by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

