VF (VFC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Cowen upgraded VF from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of VF stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VF will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in VF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 45,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in VF by 99.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 647,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after buying an additional 322,067 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the third quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in VF by 3.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 40,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

