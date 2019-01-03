ViaSat (VSAT) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Get ViaSat alerts:

VSAT stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.89. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $80.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 3,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $61,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,786 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 800,248 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,020,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 675,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,707,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,124,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,706,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the period.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.