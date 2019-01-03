Vicor Corp (VICR) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.88% of Vicor worth $108,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vicor by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,286.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, Director Barry Kelleher sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $29,298.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock valued at $590,303. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

VICR stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 0.78. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 9.57%.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

