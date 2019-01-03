Vinci (DG) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €93.50 ($108.72) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.94 ($111.56).

Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

