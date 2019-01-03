Visa Inc (V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Visa reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,144.9% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,929,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,202 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,597,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 3,913.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,507,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,051 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,495,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $132.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Visa has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

