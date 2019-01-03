VIVUS (VVUS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of VIVUS in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Get VIVUS alerts:

Shares of VVUS stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. VIVUS has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that VIVUS will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Oki bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Read More: Fiduciary

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.