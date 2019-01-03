Volvo AB (VOLV-B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 167.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cfra set a SEK 160 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Volvo alerts:

STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 115.40 on Thursday. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.