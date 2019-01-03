Vonovia (VNA) Given a €51.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.60 ($60.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cfra set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.73 ($55.50).

ETR VNA opened at €39.84 ($46.33) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

