Voya Financial (VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.64.

VOYA traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. 7,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,075. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

