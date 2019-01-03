Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,950 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $67.96. 260,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,025. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

