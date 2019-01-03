Walt Disney Co (DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman Sells 1,153 Shares

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 110,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 187,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 160,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/walt-disney-co-dis-evp-alan-n-braverman-sells-1153-shares.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.