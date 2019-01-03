Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Receives $32.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

NYSE:HCC opened at $23.75 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

